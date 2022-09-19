When you know you need a big breath of fresh air, reach for Upstate’s 65mg Extra Strength Watermelon CBD Gummies. These are our most potent gummies available. Half of one might be all you need to elevate your state of mind.



Servings: 65mg per gummy; 15 gummies per bottle (975mg total)



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Tapicoa Syrup Solids, Water, Organic Pear Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Contains 1% or Less of: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Organic Watermelon Flavor, Ascorbic Acid, Colored with Organic Extracts (Carrot, Blackcurrant)



-Vegan, made with organic ingredients, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO and Cruelty-Free! No artificial flavors or preservatives!