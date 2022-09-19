Refresh the way you unwind. Our best-selling beverage is infused with flavors of exotic wild strawberry and zesty tangerine for a crisp and refreshing flavor that’s just in time for spring.



The addition of CBG lends a light, uplifting effect to help you rebalance. THC Free, sugar free, sweetener free, and zero calorie – each can is packed with six million nanograms of highly bioavailable CBG + CBD to promote health and wellbeing. Upstate’s proprietary nano-technology allows your body to absorb the cannabinoids up to six times faster than traditional hemp products.



Serving Size: 12oz. (355ml); 3mg CBD + 3mg CBG



Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Proprietary Nano-encapsulated Hemp Extract – 3mg Cannabidiol (CBD), 3mg Cannabigerol (CBG), Natural Flavors