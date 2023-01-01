Whether you’re looking to take the edge off your evening or wind down after a long day, Upstate Elevator’s Deep Calm CBN+CBG+CBD Peppermint tincture can provide the soothing calm you’re after.



Our Deep Calm CBN+CBG+CBD tincture puts the “PM” in “Peppermint,” adding a soothing 10mg helping of slumber-friendly CBN to each 30mg dose of CBD. And to give those two a little something extra, we add 10mg of the supercharging cannabinoid CBG, boosting the power of both CBN and CBD through the wonder of the entourage effect. What you get out of it is a minty tincture that’s perfect for adding to an evening beverage to help support a more restful night.

