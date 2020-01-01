 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. UptownGrowLab

UptownGrowLab

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About UptownGrowLab

Uptown Growlab’s first and overriding interest in marijuana was driven by the need for something to help with chronic pain and discomfort. Years after we discovered the joy and healing power of using and growing cannabis, We decided to share the fruits of our labor with you, and this, along with educating and demystifying cannabis is the objective of "Uptown Growlab Presents The Kitchen." Enjoy!