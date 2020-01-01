UptownGrowLab
About UptownGrowLab
Uptown Growlab’s first and overriding interest in marijuana was driven by the need for something to help with chronic pain and discomfort. Years after we discovered the joy and healing power of using and growing cannabis, We decided to share the fruits of our labor with you, and this, along with educating and demystifying cannabis is the objective of "Uptown Growlab Presents The Kitchen." Enjoy!