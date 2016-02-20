Urb Finest Flowers
Delta 10 is a new THC cannabinoid that has more of a “super sativa” feeling, giving more energy and alertness.
This is REAL Delta 10 and has a very strong taste, unlike Delta 8, terpenes do not fully cover the taste and some people may find it to be unpleasant/earthy.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
