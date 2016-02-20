Loading…
Logo for the brand Urb Finest Flowers

Urb Finest Flowers

Black Lime Delta 8 | Delta 10 THC Cartridge 1 ML

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
About this product

Delta 10 is a new THC cannabinoid that has more of a “super sativa” feeling, giving more energy and alertness.

This is REAL Delta 10 and has a very strong taste, unlike Delta 8, terpenes do not fully cover the taste and some people may find it to be unpleasant/earthy.

Black Lime effects

107 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!