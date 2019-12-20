Loading…
Urb Finest Flowers

Purple Punch Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Urb Delta 8 THC Cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC Distillate and the highest quality terpene profiles.

Ceramic Coil Cartridge; No risk of burning and great smooth taste
ZERO additives or fillers (NO PG, NO VG, NO Vitamin E Acetate)
Approx. 96% THC per cart.

Purple Punch effects

1,033 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
