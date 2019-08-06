Loading…
Logo for the brand Urb Finest Flowers

Urb Finest Flowers

Watermelon Zkittlez Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G

IndicaTHC 25%CBD
Premium CBG White flower infused with 95% Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.

Watermelon Zkittlez effects

49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
14% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
4% of people say it helps with headaches
