About this product
Blue Inferno — Dante’s Wrath × Blue Nerdz
Blue Inferno ignites the senses from first glance to final exhale. This meticulously crafted hybrid blends the fiery potency of Dante’s Wrath with the sweet, candy forward allure of Blue Nerdz. Dense, frost-covered buds showcase deep blue and purple hues, coated in sugary trichomes that hint at the terpene intensity inside.
On the nose, Blue Inferno delivers a layered aromatic profile — rich berry sweetness and candy fruit up front, balanced by creamy gas and citrusy spice on the back end. The smoke follows suit, opening with sweet berry and tropical candy notes before melting into spicy citrus, creamy fuel, and a smooth, earthy finish.
The effects are equally balanced, offering an uplifting, euphoric onset with a focused, clear headspace before easing into a deep, relaxing body melt. Blue Inferno delivers a full-spectrum experience that satisfies both flavor chasers and potency seekers.
A standout strain for consumers looking for bold flavor, strong effects, and undeniable bag appeal. A true fusion of fire genetics and candy-sweet brilliance.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Balanced
Flavors: Berry Candy, Creamy Gas, Citrus
Aroma: Sweet, Gassy, Fruity
Lineage: Dante’s Wrath x Blue Nerdz
About this brand
Urban Canna
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!
