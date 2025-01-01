Chem Dosi 91, bred by the legendary Archive Seed Bank, is a powerful cross of Chem 91 x Dosido that brings together old-school funk and modern potency in one unforgettable package. This strain is loud, sticky, and deeply satisfying—perfect for smokers who love gassy, earthy flavor with a knockout finish.
The buds are chunky, resin-soaked, and reeking of sharp chemical diesel, earthy kush, and just a touch of sweet dough from the Dosido lineage. The flavor is bold and layered—fuel-forward on the inhale with a nutty, hashy exhale that lingers long after the smoke clears.
Effects come on quick with a heady rush of euphoria and focus, followed by a creeping body high that melts tension and settles into full-body calm. Great for evenings or heavy stress relief, Chem Dosi 91 delivers serious fire with a nod to classic cannabis heritage.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Heavy Body High Flavors: Chemical Gas, Earthy Kush, Sweet Dough Aroma: Pungent Diesel, Funky Earth, Hash Lineage: Chem 91 x Dosido Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!