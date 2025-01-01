Frosted Sherb – Bold, Savory, and Frosted to Perfection
Frosted Sherb is an exotic, flavor-packed hybrid born from the powerhouse genetics of Garlic Sherb (In-House Genetics) x GM-Sno (Sun Grown Genetics). This strain blends the creamy, dessert-like essence of Sherbet with the rich, funky undertones of GMO, creating a bold fusion of sweet, savory, and gassy flavors.
Thick layers of frosty trichomes coat its dense buds, giving it an icy appearance that matches its name. The aroma is a complex mix of garlic, sweet cream, and earthy gas, delivering a pungent yet mouthwatering experience. The high is just as dynamic—starting with a euphoric cerebral lift before melting into a deep, full-body relaxation, making it perfect for both creativity and unwinding at the end of the day.
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!