Gas Cream Runtz – Sweet, Creamy, and Drenched in Gas
Gas Cream Runtz, bred by Lit Farms, is a luxurious fusion of Ice Cream Runtz x Lit OG, bringing together decadent dessert-like flavors with a heavy-hitting gas profile. This strain produces dense, frost-covered buds that burst with sweet vanilla cream, candy-like citrus, and a bold, fuel-forward finish.
The high is a perfect blend of euphoria and relaxation, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz that slowly melts into a deeply soothing body high. Whether you’re looking to indulge in bold flavors or sink into a blissful haze, Gas Cream Runtz delivers a smooth yet powerful experience.
Gas Cream Runtz – Sweet, Creamy, and Drenched in Gas
Gas Cream Runtz, bred by Lit Farms, is a luxurious fusion of Ice Cream Runtz x Lit OG, bringing together decadent dessert-like flavors with a heavy-hitting gas profile. This strain produces dense, frost-covered buds that burst with sweet vanilla cream, candy-like citrus, and a bold, fuel-forward finish.
The high is a perfect blend of euphoria and relaxation, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz that slowly melts into a deeply soothing body high. Whether you’re looking to indulge in bold flavors or sink into a blissful haze, Gas Cream Runtz delivers a smooth yet powerful experience.
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!