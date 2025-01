Introducing Gas Guzzler 🍇⛽️. This is a cross between Compound Genetics famous Gastro Pop and Solfire Gardens Udder Madness strain. This puts off a Grape Candy Gas aroma with flavors of Grape, Gas, Fruit, and Sweet. As a decendant from strains like Grape Gasoline, Apples and Banana's, Red Pop, Gelato, and Tropicana Cookies this one is sure to impress!

