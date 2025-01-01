About this product
Gorilla Glue #4, often called GG4, is a powerhouse hybrid that has earned its legendary status through its potent effects and insanely sticky buds. A cross of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, this strain boasts high THC levels delivering an intense euphoric rush followed by deep, full-body relaxation. Its effects hit fast and hard, making it ideal for stress relief, chronic pain, and insomnia.
The aroma is bold and pungent, blending notes of earthy pine, sour diesel, and rich chocolate with a hint of citrus. When smoked, GG4 offers a smooth yet powerful flavor profile, combining diesel, coffee, and sweet chocolate undertones that linger on the palate.
Prepare to be “glued” to the couch—GG4’s potent and long-lasting high is perfect for those looking to unwind, boost creativity, or simply sink into relaxation. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a newcomer looking for a true classic, Gorilla Glue #4 never fails to impress.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sedating, Happy, Creative
Flavors: Diesel, Chocolate, Coffee, Pine
Aromas: Earthy, Sour Diesel, Pine, Chocolate
Lineage: Chem’s Sister × Sour Dubb × Chocolate Diesel
Gorilla Glue #4
Urban CannaFlower
About this brand
Urban Canna
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!
License(s)
- OR, US: 020-1004698759B
