Rainbow Marker – Candy Gas with an Art Class Twist
Urban Canna’s Rainbow Marker, bred by Lit Farms, is a vibrant and terp-loaded cross of RS-11 x Permanent Marker that delivers eye-popping color, loud aroma, and a perfectly balanced high. This strain blends the sweet, tropical candy notes of RS-11 with the floral funk and chemical sharpness of Permanent Marker, creating a profile that’s both delicious and unmistakably loud.
The buds are dense, purple-tinged, and drenched in trichomes, putting out a wild mix of fruit punch, sour gas, and marker funk that fills the room on open. The flavor is smooth and syrupy on the inhale, with a lingering exhale of floral soap, creamy citrus, and dank fuel.
The high is a sweet hybrid ride—euphoric and creative up front, with a chill, hazy comedown that keeps you mellow without knocking you out. Perfect for anytime vibes when you want flavor, color, and effect all dialed in.
Rainbow Marker is a loud, flavorful flex—a candy-coated funk fest that hits like a masterpiece.
Effects: Uplifting, Creative, Mellow
Flavors: Fruit Punch, Floral Gas, Creamy Citrus
Aroma: Sweet Marker, Tropical Funk, Sour Diesel
Lineage: RS-11 x Permanent Marker
Breeder: Lit Farms
About this brand
Urban Canna
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!
License(s)
- OR, US: 020-1004698759B
