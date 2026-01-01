About this product
Rainbow Sherb Belts – Creamy, Sweet, and Smooth
Rainbow Sherb Belts, bred by Lit Farms, is a dessert-leaning strain that delivers rich sherbet flavors with a smooth, candy finish. A flavorful cross of Lemon Cherry Sherb x Lemon Cherry Belts, this hybrid produces dense, trichome-heavy buds with vibrant color and premium bag appeal.
The flavor profile is soft and creamy up front, expect notes of sweet sherbet, whipped cream, and candied citrus, balanced by hints of cherry and light zest on the exhale. The smoke is smooth and flavorful, making it an easy, repeat-worthy session. Effects begin with a gentle euphoric lift before easing into a calm, relaxed body feel without feeling heavy or sedating. Ideal for those who want flavor and balance in one clean package.
Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Relaxed Flavors: Creamy Sherbet, Sweet Citrus, Cherry Aroma: Creamy, Candy-Sweet, Citrusy Lineage: Lemon Cherry Sherb x Lemon Cherry Belts

Rainbow Sherb Belts – Creamy, Sweet, and Smooth
About this brand
Urban Canna
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!
