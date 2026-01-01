About this product
SMO – Sour, Funky, and Heavy Gas
SMO is a loud, high-powered hybrid that blends classic diesel sharpness with deep, savory funk. A bold cross of Sour Diesel x GMO, this strain produces resin-rich buds with an old-school structure, slightly looser, sticky, and absolutely coated in grease, giving it that true gas forward bag appeal.
The flavor profile is aggressive and complex. Expect sharp sour citrus and pungent diesel up front, layered with heavy garlic, onion, and earthy funk on the back end. The smoke is thick, gassy, and lingers on the palate. Effects hit quickly with an uplifting, heady rush before settling into a heavy, relaxing body high that can lean sedating. Perfect for gas lovers chasing intensity, flavor, and long-lasting effects.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Heavy
Flavors: Sour Citrus, Diesel, Garlic
Aroma: Pungent, Gassy, Funky
Lineage: Sour Diesel x GMO
SMO is a loud, high-powered hybrid that blends classic diesel sharpness with deep, savory funk. A bold cross of Sour Diesel x GMO, this strain produces resin-rich buds with an old-school structure, slightly looser, sticky, and absolutely coated in grease, giving it that true gas forward bag appeal.
The flavor profile is aggressive and complex. Expect sharp sour citrus and pungent diesel up front, layered with heavy garlic, onion, and earthy funk on the back end. The smoke is thick, gassy, and lingers on the palate. Effects hit quickly with an uplifting, heady rush before settling into a heavy, relaxing body high that can lean sedating. Perfect for gas lovers chasing intensity, flavor, and long-lasting effects.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Heavy
Flavors: Sour Citrus, Diesel, Garlic
Aroma: Pungent, Gassy, Funky
Lineage: Sour Diesel x GMO
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About this product
SMO – Sour, Funky, and Heavy Gas
SMO is a loud, high-powered hybrid that blends classic diesel sharpness with deep, savory funk. A bold cross of Sour Diesel x GMO, this strain produces resin-rich buds with an old-school structure, slightly looser, sticky, and absolutely coated in grease, giving it that true gas forward bag appeal.
The flavor profile is aggressive and complex. Expect sharp sour citrus and pungent diesel up front, layered with heavy garlic, onion, and earthy funk on the back end. The smoke is thick, gassy, and lingers on the palate. Effects hit quickly with an uplifting, heady rush before settling into a heavy, relaxing body high that can lean sedating. Perfect for gas lovers chasing intensity, flavor, and long-lasting effects.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Heavy
Flavors: Sour Citrus, Diesel, Garlic
Aroma: Pungent, Gassy, Funky
Lineage: Sour Diesel x GMO
SMO is a loud, high-powered hybrid that blends classic diesel sharpness with deep, savory funk. A bold cross of Sour Diesel x GMO, this strain produces resin-rich buds with an old-school structure, slightly looser, sticky, and absolutely coated in grease, giving it that true gas forward bag appeal.
The flavor profile is aggressive and complex. Expect sharp sour citrus and pungent diesel up front, layered with heavy garlic, onion, and earthy funk on the back end. The smoke is thick, gassy, and lingers on the palate. Effects hit quickly with an uplifting, heady rush before settling into a heavy, relaxing body high that can lean sedating. Perfect for gas lovers chasing intensity, flavor, and long-lasting effects.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Heavy
Flavors: Sour Citrus, Diesel, Garlic
Aroma: Pungent, Gassy, Funky
Lineage: Sour Diesel x GMO
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About this brand
Urban Canna
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!
License(s)
- OR, US: 020-1004698759B
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