Super Boof – Fruity Loudness with a Citrus Snap
Super Boof, bred by California’s own Blockhead, is a vibrant and high-impact cross of Black Cherry Punch x Tropicana Cookies—built for flavor chasers and terp hunters who like their flower loud, juicy, and visually stunning.
This cultivar delivers deep purple buds with fiery orange hairs and a heavy coat of frost. The nose is unmistakable: ripe cherry, zesty tangerine, and creamy funk, with a gassy twist that sets it apart. On the inhale, expect a bold burst of cherry-citrus sweetness, followed by a smooth, earthy cookie finish.
The high is just as dynamic—uplifting and giggly at first, then sinking into a mellow, body-warming calm that’s perfect for creative sessions, social vibes, or simply kicking back in style.
Super Boof is fruit-forward, terp-rich, and packs a punch—a modern classic for smokers who like their terps as loud as their highs.
Effects: Euphoric, Social, Relaxing Flavors: Cherry Punch, Tangy Citrus, Sweet Dough Aroma: Loud Fruit, Funky Citrus, Earthy Cookies Lineage: Black Cherry Punch x Tropicana Cookies Breeder: Blockhead (California)
About this brand
Urban Canna
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!
License(s)
- OR, US: 020-1004698759B
