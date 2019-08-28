The ultimate pick-me-up. This spray toner soothes and tones, while helping control excess oil and refresh acne-prone skin. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. With a powerhouse combo of peppermint and aloe leaf, this formula reduces the look of puffiness and helps pores appear smaller. We add cucumber skin powder for its astringent properties, as well as our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.