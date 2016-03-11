Loading…
Urban Pharms

Madman OG

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Madman OG effects

Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
