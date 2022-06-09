A deeply hydrating lip balm infused with Lemon and pure hemp-derived CBD oil that will leave your lips feeling soothed and refreshed. Protect from the summer rays with natural ingredients that contain SPF! Try applying heavily at night and see how your lips feel tomorrow.



Ingredients: sunflower oil, beeswax, coconut oil, cocoa butter, vitamin e, om-cinnamate, lemon oil, lime oil, hemp oil