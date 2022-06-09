About this product
A deeply hydrating lip balm lightly infused with Vanilla and 20mg pure hemp-derived CBD oil that will leave your lips feeling soothed and refreshed. Try applying heavily at night and see how your lips feel tomorrow.
Ingredients: candelilla wax, avocado oil, arrowroot powder, cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, vanilla, hemp oil
