Urmawm [yoor • mom]: Premium Hemp-Derived THC, So Chill Your Mom Would Approve



Stressed? Struggling with Sleep? Feel like your to-do list never ends? Does your back hurt because you had a baby in your 40s? Realizing the glass or three of wine you had last night didn’t treat you right?



Same sis. Being a grown up can be tough. Cannabis is our solution. Start slowly and soften the edges of adulting, safely and naturally.



What to expect from Urmawm? Clean, plant wellness products carefully crafted and third-party tested to help you enjoy the shit that usually stresses you out, naturally and legally.



Life can be tough, but it can also be beautiful.



Urmawm provides federally legal, hemp- derived THC wellness products designed to support mental clarity, reduce stress, and promote a more present, balanced lifestyle. Rooted in a personal mission to bring safe, natural relief to everyday challenges, we’re committed to offering accessible solutions that align with modern health values and community well-being.



read more