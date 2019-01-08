Blueberry Muffin Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Taste Blueberry Muffin like never before in URSA's Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts. It's Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience.
Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil.
We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, Limonene
Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Nerolidol, Fenchol, Fenchone
+CBG and CBC
Blueberry Muffin effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
