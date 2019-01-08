About this product

Taste Blueberry Muffin like never before in URSA's Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts. It's Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience.



Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil.

We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, Limonene

Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Nerolidol, Fenchol, Fenchone

+CBG and CBC