About this product
Ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub that grows in Asia and Africa, used to reduce stress, calm the mind, and improve reproductive health. USA Medical Ashwagandha capsules are made with pure, potent, and GMO-free Ashwagandha root extract – packed with a potent dose of 1,300mg Ashwagandha per serving.
Made in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in the USA, USA Medical vitamins go through rigorous testing for potency, purity, and integrity.
Powerful Stress Reduction
Natural Hormone Balance
Support Reproductive Health
Size: 60 Capsules
Servings Per Container: 30 Servings
Recommended Use: Take 2 capsules daily with food, followed by a full glass of water.
PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA
Made in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in the USA, USA Medical vitamins go through rigorous testing for potency, purity, and integrity.
Powerful Stress Reduction
Natural Hormone Balance
Support Reproductive Health
Size: 60 Capsules
Servings Per Container: 30 Servings
Recommended Use: Take 2 capsules daily with food, followed by a full glass of water.
PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
USA Medical
Offering lab-certified CBD, CBG, and many other plant medicines, USA Medical is the standard for excellence in the Canna-Industry. Working exclusively with accredited laboratories, USA Medical ensures that in an unregulated industry, transparent regulations are followed, including publically available 3rd-party lab testing, nutritionist-approved formulas, and exclusively organic, GMO-free ingredient sourcing.