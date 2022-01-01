Reduce your blood sugar & support your body’s glucose levels with this 100% natural, GMO-free Blood Sugar Ultra vitamin from USA Medical.



Made in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in the USA, USA Medical vitamins go through rigorous testing for potency, purity, and integrity.



Reduce Sugar Absorption

Reduce Liver Sugar Production

Increase Sugar Energy Efficiency

Size: 60 Capsules

Servings Per Container: 30 Servings



Recommended Use: Take two (2) blood sugar vitamin capsules once daily, with food, followed by a full glass of water.



PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA