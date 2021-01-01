About this product

Ultra Pure and Potent Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil (0.0% THC)



USA Medical 10mg CBD Softgels (90pcs) are a premium quality, broad-spectrum CBD product containing a wide range of organic phytocannabinoids and terpenes. Firstly, we grow organic hemp in fresh-air fields within the mountains of Colorado. After that, the hemp undergoes a proprietary refining process using nano-emulsion technology, making our CBD Softgels easily digestible, unlike our CBD Oil, which must absorb through the thin membrane in your mouth. Finally, we bottle, package, and ship the CBD for you to start enjoying immediately!



- 90 Softgels (10mg of CBD / Softgel)

- All-Natural, Organic

- GMO-Free, GMP Certified

- Premium Colorado-Grown Hemp (0.0% THC)

- Lab Tested ~ Free From Pesticides, Herbicides, Solvents, Heavy Metals, and Chemical Fertilizers



Our softgels come in packs of 30 and 90, available as “low dose” softgels (10mg CBD / softgel) and “high dose” softgels (25mg CBD / softgel).



USA Medical 10mg CBD Softgels (90pcs) are currently one of the most advanced hemp extract products on the market. Above all else, we continually ensure product quality and purity thanks to our proprietary extraction process. We are extra careful to keep the organic, broad-spectrum hemp molecules intact during processing so that you get more of the good stuff!



Taking Softgels



Take the softgel with food (before or after a meal) and with a full glass of water. USA Medical Broad-Spectrum CBD Softgels can be taken at any point in the day. Low-dose softgels tend to give users a stimulating/invigorating effect while high-dose softgels tend to give users a relaxing/soothing effect. Log your CBD intake to keep track of what dosage works best for you!



Attention!



This product is no substitute for a balanced, mixed diet and a healthy lifestyle! Our products may only be used as indicated on the label. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your doctor before use if you have a serious illness or are taking prescription medication to avoid possible drug interactions. If adverse reaction occurs, discontinue use immediately and consult with your doctor. Seek medical attention if your condition worsens. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake. Do not take this medicine if you are sensitive or allergic to any of the ingredients. Keep out of reach of children. Store in a cool, dry place, protected from light.