CBD Dog Treats are the perfect anti-anxiety treats your dogs will love!
Dogs can’t resist our delicious beef-flavored dog chews with CBD. They help:
Calm Pets Anxiety
Reduce Pets Stress
Help Pets Sleep
Finally, your pets can get the relief they need with USA Medical CBD dog treats!
Size: 30 CBD Dog Treats
Concentration: 2mg CBD / Soft Chew
Flavor: Natural Beef Flavor
Suggested Use: 1-2 Chews For Dogs < 25lbs & 3-4 Chews For Dogs > 25lbs
PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA
USA Medical
Offering lab-certified CBD, CBG, and many other plant medicines, USA Medical is the standard for excellence in the Canna-Industry. Working exclusively with accredited laboratories, USA Medical ensures that in an unregulated industry, transparent regulations are followed, including publically available 3rd-party lab testing, nutritionist-approved formulas, and exclusively organic, GMO-free ingredient sourcing.