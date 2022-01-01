About this product
CBD oil is known to provide powerful relief for stress, anxiety, and restless sleep.
Straight from nature to you, USA Medical CBD oil is organic, GMO-free, and vegan:
Sleep Better
Calm Your Anxiety
Relieve Your Stress
Finally, you can relax and live with less stress thanks to this CBD oil from USA Medical.
Size: 30mL (1oz)
Concentration: Variable (250mg – 3000mg)
Flavor: Fresh Orange ~ From Organic Orange Oil
Recommended for individuals with anxiety, stress, and/or trouble sleeping.
PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA
Straight from nature to you, USA Medical CBD oil is organic, GMO-free, and vegan:
Sleep Better
Calm Your Anxiety
Relieve Your Stress
Finally, you can relax and live with less stress thanks to this CBD oil from USA Medical.
Size: 30mL (1oz)
Concentration: Variable (250mg – 3000mg)
Flavor: Fresh Orange ~ From Organic Orange Oil
Recommended for individuals with anxiety, stress, and/or trouble sleeping.
PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
USA Medical
Offering lab-certified CBD, CBG, and many other plant medicines, USA Medical is the standard for excellence in the Canna-Industry. Working exclusively with accredited laboratories, USA Medical ensures that in an unregulated industry, transparent regulations are followed, including publically available 3rd-party lab testing, nutritionist-approved formulas, and exclusively organic, GMO-free ingredient sourcing.