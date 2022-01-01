About this product
Packed with powerful, potent vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, this multivitamin from USA Medical is designed specifically to support men. Muscle, bone, prostate, and immune protection in each capsule!
Made in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in the USA, USA Medical vitamins go through rigorous testing for potency, purity, and integrity.
Muscle, Bone, & Prostate Support
Enhance Energy & Performance
Support Joints & Ligaments
Size: 60 Capsules
Servings Per Container: 30 Servings
Recommended Use: Take two (2) capsules daily with a full glass of water.
PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA
About this brand
USA Medical
Offering lab-certified CBD, CBG, and many other plant medicines, USA Medical is the standard for excellence in the Canna-Industry. Working exclusively with accredited laboratories, USA Medical ensures that in an unregulated industry, transparent regulations are followed, including publically available 3rd-party lab testing, nutritionist-approved formulas, and exclusively organic, GMO-free ingredient sourcing.