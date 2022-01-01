About this product
USA Medical organic turmeric with Bioperine provides powerful antioxidant & anti-inflammatory support to improve joint and muscle health, fight inflammation, promote healthier skin, and support your immune system.
Made in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in the USA, USA Medical vitamins go through rigorous testing for potency, purity, and integrity.
Powerful Antioxidant Boost
Reduce Inflammation
Promote Healthy Skin
Size: 60 Capsules
Servings Per Container: 30 Servings
Recommended Use: Take 2 capsules daily with food, followed by a full glass of water.
PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA
About this brand
USA Medical
Offering lab-certified CBD, CBG, and many other plant medicines, USA Medical is the standard for excellence in the Canna-Industry. Working exclusively with accredited laboratories, USA Medical ensures that in an unregulated industry, transparent regulations are followed, including publically available 3rd-party lab testing, nutritionist-approved formulas, and exclusively organic, GMO-free ingredient sourcing.