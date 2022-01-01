Packed with powerful, potent vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, this multivitamin from USA Medical is designed specifically to support women. Muscle, bone, reproductive, and immune protection in each capsule!



Made in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in the USA, USA Medical vitamins go through rigorous testing for potency, purity, and integrity.



Muscle, Bone, & Reproductive Health Support

Enhance Energy & Performance

Support Joints & Ligaments

Size: 60 Capsules

Servings Per Container: 30 Servings



Recommended Use: Take two (2) capsules daily with a full glass of water.



PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA