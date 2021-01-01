About this product

Auto AK 74 Feminized Seeds

Auto AK 74 is a wonderful cross of the all time classic Afghan Kush with the small in stature Low Ryder. With the background of numerous strains of sativa genetics from all over the world, Auto AK 74 is an energetic auto flowering strain that tends to remain under 3.3′ in height. This will ensure you can grow in almost any locations.



Even though Auto AK 74 tends to remain small in stature, she will produce quite a hefty yield of dense indica-like bud. Even though the buds are indica-like, she is a mostly sativa plant. She tends to take around 8 weeks to grow to maturity, and requires very little maintenance. This makes it an ideal choice for the beginner gardener or the experienced pro!



Because of the auto flowering capabilities, there is no need to worry about a light schedule. This type of plant with automatically start flowering based on its’ age. This will alleviate most of the anxiety of those beginner gardeners. There are less chances of making mistakes that could cost you your yield.



