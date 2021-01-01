About this product

Do you have a craving for some old school flavor….well Auto Chem OG is the strain to pick! She is a mixture of the ever classic west coast phenos that have become so popular across the United States and the Low Ryder to bring out its’ auto flowering ability.



Flowering takes approximately 55-60 days. The buds from the Auto Chem OF are usually compact and resinous. Most noteworthy, you get the famous fuel/chem smell and taste that we all love so much!



Auto Chem OG will quickly become one of your favorite strains added to your garden. Try out Auto Chem OG for yourself and you will understand why it has become a favorite.



Because of the auto flowering capabilities, there is no need to worry about a light schedule. This type of plant with automatically start flowering based on its’ age. This will alleviate most of the anxiety of those beginner gardeners. There are less chances of making mistakes that could cost you your yield.



