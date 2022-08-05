Use Code LEAFLY at Check Out For 5% Off!



HHC 1 Gram Vape Cart – Hexahydrocannabinol

The HHC 1 gram vape cart is here with live resin terpenes!



This is very high-grade Hexahyrdrocannabinol in a vape, pure in its distillate form. Utoya does not use PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E or any other cutting agents in its vape products.



This product may need to be warmed up or vaped at a higher temperature and puffed on to get it going as it is thick and pure distillate.



HHC Vape – 3 pack special. Includes a FREE battery Select your strain or pick mixed to get all three strains.

Specify in the “NOTE” section of your order if you want to pick specific combinations



Hexahydrocannabinol or HHC is the latest cannabinoid that has hit the shelf! This is a very fun cannabinoid with remarkable similarities to strong indica dominant cannabis!



What does HHC feel like?

HHC is definitely more of an Indica style euphoria and so with this, you can expect a nice body buzz met with a reminiscent head high that is similar to Delta 9 THC! It takes a few minutes to take effect, but once you get there, it feels like high-quality Indica.



Body Buzz

Heady buzz

Laid Back

Some users may get sleepy with Hexahydrocannabinol. This cannabinoid is better suited for the evening hours (or whenever it is you’re trying to go to sleep).



HHC vape products are not being marketed as a drug or pharmaceutical. The FDA has not reviewed or approved these products and does not regulate them. This product is not meant to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, or heal any medical conditions. Please consult a physician prior to using this product if you are pregnant, nursing, or on medications.



Will I fail a drug test with HHC?

HHC may trigger a drug test as a technical false positive for THC. While it is not the exact same metabolite, it is close enough in structure to still trigger the test. If you have a job to keep, it is best to play it safe.



Where does HHC Come from?

HHC is extracted from seeds and pollen of the hemp plant.



How to Vape HHC

This is a very thick distillate, which means you will want to warm up the cart prior to trying to actually vape it. In our live Episode 21, Bruce shows how it can be hard to start up at first. Get your vape pen set to the right heat.



Alternatively, warm it up with a hairdryer or run the vape carefully under hot water.



How to store HHC Products

At this time it is understood that oxygen, light, and time are the most destructive forces to cannabinoids, however, this particular cannabinoid is more resilient than THC. Since it shares a similar structure, where the primary difference is in a double-isomer prong at the top of the molecule, HHC does not have this while THC does, and this small factor seems to contribute to a more stable product with a longer shelf life.



Does HHC get you buzzed?

Yes, most people will feel a euphoria within the first 10 – 20 minutes of use. The experiences are described above. In short, Hexahydrocannabinol is an Indica-style euphoria. If you feel any different, please let us know so we can include that knowledge! As of yet, HHC seems to be a chill buzz with a nice light head buzz to pair it with. Don’t drive or operate heavy machinery while using this product. You must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.



Is HHC synthetic?

No, it is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, though it takes more effort to get higher yields. With this in mind, it may be considered synthetic to some state definitions, however, at this time, we are not aware of any bans on HHC.



Is HHC Safe?

HHC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, and so far has been reported by many consumers to be a very enjoyable experience and is so far seen to be safe. This product and other HHC products have been on the market for some time now. Utoya takes care to provide authentic and lab-tested HHC distillate. In this vape cart, it is clean and pure, with no cutting agents at all.



That does not mean all products are created equal on the open market. Keep in mind that there are already others out there marketing HHC, and when you check what’s in there, you won’t find much of it at all. Why? It’s very expensive, and it is also hard to get from one of the only suppliers of HHC in the industry due to its high demand. That is why this is one of our more luxurious vape product available.



That means that other companies are cutting it with various things, it may be Delta 8 (which is fine, but it would be nice if they at least let you know), and it may be something else like PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E which are all dangerous to vape. The fact of the matter is that you need to be sure that what you are consuming is Hexahydrocannabinol, and to that note, you should know which variant you are using as well (there are 10 variants of this cannabinoid, and there may be more).