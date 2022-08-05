CBD/CBN Gummies (3 jars in this product bundle for the price of 2!)

There has never been an easier, more delicious way to enjoy your CBD and CBN than with these high-quality, hemp-derived CBD/CBN Gummies.



How This Product Works:

x1 of these in your cart = x3 jars in your order

x2 of these in your cart = x6 jars in your order

x3 of these in your cart = x9 jars in your order

and so on…



Buy 2 Get 1 Free Organic CBD/CBG Gummies

Buy 2 get 1 free of our organic CBD/CBG gummies! Add this deal to your cart to unlock your savings, no coupon code is required!



Organic CBD/CBN gummies are here in small, delicious gummy bear bites, each with 15mg of Full-Spectrum Hemp-Derived CBD and 5 mg of CBN. Give these CBD/CBN edibles a shot, you’ll be glad you did! These are a great way to get your CBD and CBN without using a tincture oil or a topical.



These delicious gummies are Organic and Vegan. CBD is commonly associated with feeling nice and chill, but not too much chill, just nice. With 60 or more per container, these fruity little bears pack the perfect punch of full-spectrum CBD and CBN. Approximately 1200 mg per container is around 15 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBN in each



Does CBD and CBN combined get you buzzed?

No. CBD and CBN will not produce psychoactive experiences outside of the light feeling that somehow things are just a little better than they were.



Will CBD and CBN make me too chill to do stuff?

Yes, it can. CBD and CBN when paired together don’t always make people feel like hitting the couch, but it doesn’t mean they won’t! Everyone is different!



Will CBD and CBN show up on a drug test?

While it is unlikely that you will trigger positive for a urinalysis test for these two cannabinoids, the CBD is technically full-spectrum, which means it may have up to, but less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC within it, which itself, may cause a urinalysis to put a positive flag on THC in your system. Due to the light presence, it is not likely, but still possible. If you have an important job to do, or if you are on a program that requires a clean urinalysis it’s typically best you don’t risk it, even with CBD products.



Organic CBD CBN Gummy Ingredients:

Organic Glucose Syrup (Wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, coconut oil, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, organic pumpkin, organic black currant), Wheat Starch. Full-Spectrum CBD and CBN are Manufactured on shared equipment with milk, soy, coconut, fish gelatin, and sulfites

Contains: Wheat



How To Store Your Delta 8 Gummies to Retain Potency and Texture

Keep out of reach of children and minors. This is an adults-only gummy. You must be 21 years of age or older to purchase and use CBD products.

Do not store near a window or where there is a lot of sunlight. Sunlight will deteriorate cannabinoids and terpenes.

Do not store in hot or warm areas. It is best to keep this product cool to prevent sticking and loss of potency.

Refrigeration is always a good option to consider for your gummies, however, if you have minors in the household, you may want to opt for your closet or dresser drawer.

While we have not frozen our gummies, we understand that freezing your delta-8 gummies may or may not affect the overall consistency and potency. It has a range of variables. We advise against freezing your CBD gummies. Refrigeration is fine.

These gummies will keep their potency for about 2 – 3 months in storage if opened. If the gummies are left in their sealed packaging, unopened, they will stand up to the expiration date.