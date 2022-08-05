Use Code LEAFLY at Check Out For 5% Off!



What is in the CBD vape cartridge?

Full-Spectrum hemp-derived CBD distillate and PG400/PEG200 solution with cannabis-derived live-resin terpenes for superior, true-to-the-plant taste and a very light push on the effects.



Is it safe to vape PG/PEG?

According to the FDA, these are considered generally regarded as safe and are used in everyday items such as ice cream and medical inhalers as safe inhalent solutions. It is considered to be safe to vape this product, however, we advise that you do not vape at temperatures near or higher than 220°C. Vape at lower temperatures for the best results.



Can I fail a drug test by vaping CBD?

Potentially, though the amount of present Delta 9 THC is either non-detectable or at least less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, it is not likely that you will fail a drug test, however, it is not impossible either, and some drug tests may be triggered, even when vaping CBD products.



Why is the vape “runny” or “liquidy”?

This is a 3:1 vape solution, meant to allow the consistent vaping of the CBD without hindering delivery, risking clogs, or crystalization of the CBD. So while our other vape carts require some slightly higher temperatures to get started, the CBD vape is best vaped at lower temperatures to prevent bad taste and bad experiences.



How many mg of CBD per puff do I get? How many hits will I get?

While we cannot gauge how large your hits are, we can say there is an average of 300 puffs per cartridge with 1 mg of CBD per puff.



Will vaping CBD get me buzzed?

No, you will not get high on CBD, however, you may experience a general sensation that things are somehow better than they were before, which in itself, may be considered a sort of high if you will, but not really something that could be considered to impair you so much as it is just nice to feel.



Why should I vape CBD?

Vaporizing is one of the fastest ways to enjoy your cannabinoids.