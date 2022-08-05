About this product
About Utoya’s Delta 8 Gummy Bears
Packaging Type: Bag
Amount Per Package: 30 pieces (bag), 50 pieces (jar), 180 pieces (1 lb)
Units: 1
Delta 8 THC Per Gummy: 15 mg
Delta 8 THC Per Unit: 450 mg, 750 mg (jar), 2700 mg (1 lb)
Get a delicious burst of sweet flavor with our D8 gummy bears! This is the best size for anyone getting started with Delta 8 edibles. People have said that these gummies have helped them feel focused, energized, and lightly euphoric. These are our starter gummies! Perfect for daytime activities that could use a little lift! Look at our gummy bear jars for double the amount!
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.