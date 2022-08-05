About this product
Delta 9 Cocoa Krispy Treat 100 mg
Get ready for lift-off with this delicious, potent, and legal product! Thanks to being less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC, we are able to bring you these awesome edibles that are in compliance with the Farm Act of 2018. This tasty treat feels amazing. Dispensary quality. No card is required. Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase. Keep away from children. Do not feed this product to pets.
Organic Cocoa Krispies meets Delta 9 in this delicious, 100 mg infused treat. This meets the less than 0.3% requirement per the Farm Act of 2018. Order up now!
SUPPLEMENTAL FACTS | Serving Size 1 | Servings Per Container 1 |
Calories 140 | Total Fat 1G / 1% | Trans Fat 0g | Cholesterol 0mg / 0% | Sodium 110 mg / 5% | Total Carbohydrate 31g /
11% | Dietary Fiber 1g / 4% | Total Sugars 31g / 34% | Protein 2g | Vitamin D 0mcg / 0% | Calcium 9 mg / 0% | Iron 0mg /
0% | Potassium 28 mg / 0% | Facts Are Pre-Infusion. Values based on 1 serving.
INGREDIENTS:
Organic Rice, marshmallows, Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali), Organic Tapioca
Syrup, Organic Sunflower Oil, Natural Chocolate Flavor, Sea Salt, Hemp-Derived Delta 9 and CBD Extract, Organic
Soy Lecithin
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.