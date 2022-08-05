About this product
Entourage Hybrid Get Krispy Treat With 100 mg In Each Square!
Now featuring all-new Berry Blasts!
Comes with one square that is infused with 100 mg of the Entourage Hybrid cannabinoid blend!
These Get Krispy Treats are pretty durable due to the lack of butter and dairy products. This makes them last longer than traditional Rice Krispy Treats. For optimal storage, keep in a cool, dry, dark place, away from the light.
Entourage Hybrid: Get Krispy Treats – 100 mg Each
Get ready to Get Krispy with this color-coded entourage Get Krispy treats! Each red square packs 100 mg of our Entourage Hybrid cannabinoid blend.
The Entourage Hybrid Blend is a balanced blend of Delta 8 THC, THC-O, and HHC with the help of the supporting background cannabinoids, it makes for a smooth mid-day style buzz, with the ability to stay on track but the chill from the body buzz will also come into play.
Gooey, delicious, sweet, and ready to dive into a world of comfort and balanced focus with a great backdrop buzz. These Get Krispy treats are packing 100 mg apiece means ONE treat can be shared. 2 to 4 servings PER snack!
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.