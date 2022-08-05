Use Code: LEAFLY at Checkout For 5% Off!V



Live Entourage Elite Chocolates with 70 mg and have 2mg per piece – 4 pack



Ingredients: Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Hemp-Derived Indica Blend Entourage Distillate (Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by volume, Contains: HHC, Delta 8 THC, THC-O, THCP);



WARNING: Must be 21 years of age or older to order. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive, or operate heavy equipment or machinery while using this product. This product may take up to 1 hour for effects to be felt, plan your time accordingly. If you are on medications, pregnant, or nursing, consult your doctor prior to using this product. This chocolate contains the psychoactive cannabinoids: HHC, Delta 8 THC, THC-O, and THCP. You will fail a drug test with this product.



PRODUCT USER GUIDE: Start slow. Start low. If this is your first time using a chocolate edible, start with one or even half, and wait for 30 minutes to 1 hour to see how you feel. Effects may take up to 1 hour to feel depending on your body type. Do not consume more than one of these unless you are absolutely certain of your tolerance.



PRO TIPS FOR NEWBIES:



Make sure you are comfortable before enjoying this edible.

If you’re not in a good mood and are unsure about the experience, you will want to take a deep breath, step back, and realize it’s all good. Don’t panic, it’s organic 😀. But in all seriousness, don’t take an edible in a questionable mood if you’re new to edibles. It’s better to be more mentally prepared for what you’re looking to enjoy yourself with. Remember, that’s the goal. Enjoy yourself! Be happy, feel good, and enjoy yourself!

Have a good setting for yourself. Make sure you’ve created a good happy space. Have drinks and alternative non-infused snacks nearby to help you out.

If you feel the euphoria is becoming too strong, it’s always good to have some CBD oil or CBD vape nearby. CBD will help curb the effects in most cases and help bring you back to balanced. Besides that, it’s really just good to have and use altogether 😀.

Start with 1 mini to feel it out. Most people will only feel light effects at this dose but is a good place to start for newbies.

CONSUMER NOTE FROM THE MANUFACTURER:



This is a product that shouldn’t be taken lightly. We don’t want you to contact us and say “Why was I so high?!” or “I’m freaking out guys, what the !@#$ ?!” Because this is seriously just the beginning of what is about to happen.