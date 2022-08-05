About this product
Entourage: Indica (In-Da-Couch) – Purple Punch Hemp Flower
No Solvents Used In This Process. No additives or cutting agents are present. No MCT, No PG, No VG, No Vitamin E. Just pure cannabinoid distillate and flower.
The Entourage blends have been made into potent flower combinations that are meant to bring you an experience that is as close to the medicinal cannabis that the hemp industry has to offer. You won’t find blends like these anywhere else. The Indica form of this flower is chill, kicked-back, ready for staying inside, and ready to smile! You will get a perfectly balanced blend for an Indica-themed evening brought to you in the familiar form of a flower. These flowers are top of the line, indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, and third-party lab tested to ensure there are no metals, toxins, pesticides, or any harmful residuals.
As you may already know, hemp is naturally a Sativa plant, and when we say Indica, we aren’t actually referring to its scientific delineation, rather, we are referring to the euphoria profile that many smokers are familiar with. This variation of Indica hemp is sure to bring you the full-spectrum pleasure of the entourage effect with a completely chill body buzz with a light splash of feeling like you’ll smile all night long.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.