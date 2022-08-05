About this product
Comes with one square that is infused with 100 mg of the Entourage Sativa cannabinoid blend!
These Get Krispy Treats are pretty durable due to the lack of butter and dairy products. This makes them last longer than traditional Rice Krispy Treats. For optimal storage, keep in a cool, dry, dark place, away from the light.
Entourage Sativa: Get Krispy Treats – 100 mg Each
Now featuring all-new Berry Blasts!
Get ready to Get Krispy with this color-coded entourage Get Krispy treats! Each blue square packs 100 mg of our Entourage Sativa cannabinoid blend.
The Entourage Sativa blend is dominant in THC-O, and uses Delta 8 THC and HHC along with other supporting cannabinoids to create a powerful head-high that is creative and energetic, as you might expect with a Sativa product!
Please note that due to the nature of THC-O, this may not bring about energy. This is entirely dependent on the individual’s brain chemistry.
Gooey, delicious, sweet, bright, and uplifting! These Get Krispy treats are packing 100 mg apiece means ONE treat can be shared. 2 to 4 servings PER snack!
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.