About this product
Delicious Freshly Made Delta 8 Rice Krispy Treats – 100mg
Ruby’s Delta 8 Delight Get Krispy Treats! Ruby finished the first batch and they were SOLD OUT immediately! By popular demand, a new batch is on the way!! These gooey delicious treats are sure to carry you the whole way to a sweet satisfying euphoria!
Authentic Rice Krispy Cereal Treat
Made with Real Jumbo Jet Marshmallows
Raw Delta-8 THC Distillate
Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil – MCT Oil – Coconut
2″ x 2″ x 1″ Squares
Limited Availability (Order Now!)
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.