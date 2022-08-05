About this product
Hexahydrocannabinol Hemp Flower – Purple Punch
HHC Hemp flower is one of the most requested hemp flowers to date, and it’s here to stay! This flower is going to treat you very much like how an Indica flower might treat you. Much like a good Delta 9 flower, this will usually create an experience with a full-body buzz and a very nice, light, head buzz that will help drive the point home. Perfect for chilling, kicking back, and enjoying your time on the couch.
Purple Punch
Purple Punch is an Indica-styled strain, which gives off a sweet grape and blueberry flavor, accented with vanilla and cinnamon overtones. Some people compare the taste of Purple Punch with a slice of homemade apple pie.
CBD CBDA
8.3% 15.12%
HHC CBG / CBGA
16.00% 1.06%
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.