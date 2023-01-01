About this product
Delta 8 Vape Pen Disposable
2018 Farm Bill compliant Delta 8 Disposables. Amazing taste and top of the line terpene profiles. Equipped with a 1 mL (1g) tank with a fully charged 280mAh battery built in. Each draw delivers a strong sense of ease and balance. Pause, puff, and keep motivating with Elyxr Disposables.
Blackberry Chill: Delivers a calming state of mind and a buzz feeling. Gives a taste of creamy berries with a sweet berry smell.
Skywalker OG: Will have your head-in-the-clouds with a euphoric high. This happy strain is citrusy and earthy.
Elyxr OG: This strawberry flavored strain guarantees ate make you relaxed and sleepy. It also has a sweet berry aroma.
Mochi: Sweet and fruity in flavor, will help you reach a deep calm with a creative state of mind.
Tigers Blood: Has a mix of sweet and spicy herbal flavors. Super potent high surely to put you to sleep.
Tahoe: Great for a rainy day in after a calming sensation over comes you. Tahoe has an earthy flavor and aroma.
ZKITTLEZ: This sweet strain will leave you focused, alert, and happy.
Green Crack: Great strain for an uplifting high with an energy boost, has a delicious citrus flavor and smell.
Straw Jack: Delicious fruity flavor, offers a soothing high and gets your creative juices flowing.
Pineapple Express: Tastes and smells like pineapple, great energetic buzz.
Blue Dream: Gives a calming and euphoric feeling. Smells and tastes like berries.
Train Wreck: Offers a surge of happiness and creativity with combined flavors of sweet lemon and spicy pine.
AK-47: If a relaxing mellow high is what you’re looking for, then AK-47 is the strain for you. Its earthy taste and aroma is soothing.
Star Fruit: Promises a calming and chill high without the anxiety. It contains a fruity and lemony taste along with a sour aroma.
Key Lime Pie: Very sweet and candy-like flavor mixed with lime with an equally sweet aroma, guaranteed to relax and heighten creativity and focus
Raspberry Lemonade: Tastes of sweet lemon with a hint of berry, this strain leaves you feeling relaxed and functional.
Cookies: Very sweet and nutty, will have you relaxed and hungry.
Purple Dream: Delivers a strong mood boost with a creative spark. Tastes of berries, flower and pine trees.
Sour Apple: Leaves you feeling very relaxed and energetic with a sweet and earthy taste.
Sunset Sorbet: Dessert-like flavor with a candy aroma, relives stress and tension. Perfect for relaxing.
Zookies: Promises to keep you level-headed while it is potent, flavor of sweet and nutty cookies.
Ingredients: Hemp Derived D8 Oil & Natural Terpenes.
How to Unclog a Disposable
How to Unclog a Disposable
About this brand
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
