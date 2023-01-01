About this product
Created in collaboration with iconic Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur, B-Real, it is with the highest honor we introduce the Dr. Greenthumb’s x G Pen Connect. Fully customized throughout, including a Connect Battery, Tank, Housing and Hemp Travel Case, this limited-edition release is both visually stunning and revolutionary in its functionality, as it pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece in your existing collection.
A new-fashioned alternative to conventional concentrate consumption, the G Pen Connect heats to temperature within five seconds of activation to deliver high-density, quality vapor production without the hassle of a torch and exposed nail. Powered by a ceramic heating element and featuring patented reverse airflow technology, the G Pen Connect vaporizes concentrates evenly and efficiently, and pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece to deliver smooth and powerful draws.
Designed with three temperature settings as well as an extended draw mode, the Connect tailors to each user’s flavor and heat preferences while accommodating a wide variety of concentrates. The G Pen Connect Battery is packed with 850 mAh of power and uses an easy, snap-in magnetic connection for quick and effortless setup. Although small, the device is capable of driving several back-to-back sessions while supporting pass-through charging whenever needed.
The G Pen Connect offers compatible glass-on-glass attachments in 10mm*, 14mm and 18mm*, making it a well-suited partner to any female-jointed water piece. A spring-loaded carb release button creates instant airflow, allowing the chamber to be effortlessly cleared. Although perfect for home use, each G Pen Connect kit comes standard with a hemp travel pouch, making storage and transportation just as easy as using the Connect itself.
About this brand
