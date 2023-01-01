About this product
These discreet and easy-to-use cartridges provide a convenient and portable way to enjoy your favorite strains on the go. The sleek and stylish design makes them perfect for discrete vaping in public, and the disposable nature means no more messy refills or complicated maintenance. Our cartridges are made with the highest quality materials and are available in a variety of strains to suit any preference. With our disposable vape cartridges, you can experience the full benefits of these cannabinoids in a discreet and hassle-free way.
Our HHC extract is produced in accordance with federal and state laws, making it a legal product. We use federally legalized hemp to formulate our extract, ensuring that it contains less than 0.3% ∆9THC, in compliance with regulations. Our HHC concentrate is made up of three different stereoisomers of HHC and contains less than 0.2% of other cannabinoids. It is also a natural concentrate, extracted from the seeds and pollen of the cannabis plant. While the effects of HHC may be similar to THC, there are distinct differences. Some users report experiencing similar euphoric feelings and effects as with THC. Our HHC extract is a great alternative for those seeking a similar experience to THC, while complying with federal and most state laws.
Gelato 33 is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that packs a flavorful punch. This strain is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, resulting in a unique blend of sweet and earthy flavors with a hint of mint. Gelato 33 is known for its calming effects, making it the perfect strain for those looking to unwind after a long day. Its high THC content, which can reach up to 23%, provides a potent and long-lasting high that is both relaxing and euphoric. The buds of Gelato 33 are dense and covered in frosty trichomes, making them both visually appealing and potent. With its sweet aroma and powerful effects, Gelato 33 is a must-try strain for any cannabis connoisseur.
Tahoe OG is a classic indica strain that originated in the Lake Tahoe area of California. This strain is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG, resulting in a potent and relaxing high. Tahoe OG is known for its earthy and piney aroma, with hints of citrus and spice. This strain provides a heavy body high that is perfect for those looking to unwind and relax. With a THC content that can reach up to 20%, Tahoe OG provides a long-lasting and euphoric high that can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and pain. The buds of Tahoe OG are dense and covered in resinous trichomes, making them both visually appealing and potent. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Tahoe OG is a classic strain that is sure to impress.
No Vitamin E, No PG, No VG
Store in dry and cool place away from heat, light, and humidity exposure
About this brand
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
