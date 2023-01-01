These discreet and easy-to-use cartridges provide a convenient and portable way to enjoy your favorite strains on the go. The sleek and stylish design makes them perfect for discrete vaping in public, and the disposable nature means no more messy refills or complicated maintenance. Our cartridges are made with the highest quality materials and are available in a variety of strains to suit any preference. With our disposable vape cartridges, you can experience the full benefits of these cannabinoids in a discreet and hassle-free way.



Our HHC extract is produced in accordance with federal and state laws, making it a legal product. We use federally legalized hemp to formulate our extract, ensuring that it contains less than 0.3% ∆9THC, in compliance with regulations. Our HHC concentrate is made up of three different stereoisomers of HHC and contains less than 0.2% of other cannabinoids. It is also a natural concentrate, extracted from the seeds and pollen of the cannabis plant. While the effects of HHC may be similar to THC, there are distinct differences. Some users report experiencing similar euphoric feelings and effects as with THC. Our HHC extract is a great alternative for those seeking a similar experience to THC, while complying with federal and most state laws.



Gelato 33 is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that packs a flavorful punch. This strain is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, resulting in a unique blend of sweet and earthy flavors with a hint of mint. Gelato 33 is known for its calming effects, making it the perfect strain for those looking to unwind after a long day. Its high THC content, which can reach up to 23%, provides a potent and long-lasting high that is both relaxing and euphoric. The buds of Gelato 33 are dense and covered in frosty trichomes, making them both visually appealing and potent. With its sweet aroma and powerful effects, Gelato 33 is a must-try strain for any cannabis connoisseur.



Tahoe OG is a classic indica strain that originated in the Lake Tahoe area of California. This strain is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG, resulting in a potent and relaxing high. Tahoe OG is known for its earthy and piney aroma, with hints of citrus and spice. This strain provides a heavy body high that is perfect for those looking to unwind and relax. With a THC content that can reach up to 20%, Tahoe OG provides a long-lasting and euphoric high that can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and pain. The buds of Tahoe OG are dense and covered in resinous trichomes, making them both visually appealing and potent. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Tahoe OG is a classic strain that is sure to impress.



No Vitamin E, No PG, No VG

Store in dry and cool place away from heat, light, and humidity exposure

Show more