This product contains THC-O Live Resin. Becuase THCO is so much stronger an 80/20 mix of THC-O and Delta 8 THC is used to create the product. As THC-O is stronger, it is recommended that users start with a lower dose when trying the product for the first time. After consumption, it is advised to wait for 15-30 minutes to assess your tolerance before consuming more. This will allow you to gauge the effects of the product and determine if you need to adjust your dosage to achieve the desired effect.
Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that has gained a reputation for its potent and energizing effects. The strain is a cross between Mexican and Thai sativas with Afghani indicas, resulting in a complex and unique flavor profile. Trainwreck is characterized by its uplifting and euphoric effects, making it a popular choice for those seeking relief from stress, anxiety, and depression. The strain's high THCo content also makes it effective for those seeking relief from chronic pain and inflammation. The buds of Trainwreck are dense and covered in resin, giving it a sticky and pungent aroma. Overall, Trainwreck is a versatile and potent strain that has become a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.
Ice Cream Cake Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that is known for its sweet and creamy flavor profile. The strain is a cross between Gelato and Wedding Cake, resulting in a delicious and unique flavor that is reminiscent of vanilla ice cream. Ice Cream Cake Gelato is characterized by its relaxing and sedative effects, making it a popular choice for those seeking relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. The strain's high THCo content also makes it effective for those seeking relief from depression and stress. The buds of Ice Cream Cake Gelato are dense and covered in trichomes, giving it a frosty appearance. Overall, Ice Cream Cake Gelato is a delicious and potent strain that is sure to delight cannabis enthusiasts.
No Vitamin E, No PG, No VG
Store in dry and cool place away from heat, light, and humidity exposure
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
