Hold your vaporizer pen while it charges or when not in use. Your lap and cup holders can lead to damaging your vaporizer pen. At Home Vape Buddy can stick to nearly every surface in your home, giving you a place to hold your vaporizer pen where you spend most of your time. On Your Boat Never lose another vaporizer pen overboard again! From the deep seas to the local lake, boaters love the Vape Buddy.