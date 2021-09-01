About this product
VapeMeds™ Pure proudly offers its Sour Tangie Cartridge. This Sativa-leaning vape cartridge eliminates pain and anxiety while infusing the user with a sense of oneness with the world at large. And not just that, as its euphoria builds, users will begin to understand more about themselves, about what makes them tick. This liquid bliss encourages introspection and forgiveness, both for oneself and for others, and offers a wonderfully transcendent platform from which to launch creative pursuits or incredible dreams.
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
478 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
