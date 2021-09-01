About this product

VapeMeds™ Pure proudly offers its Sour Tangie Cartridge. This Sativa-leaning vape cartridge eliminates pain and anxiety while infusing the user with a sense of oneness with the world at large. And not just that, as its euphoria builds, users will begin to understand more about themselves, about what makes them tick. This liquid bliss encourages introspection and forgiveness, both for oneself and for others, and offers a wonderfully transcendent platform from which to launch creative pursuits or incredible dreams.